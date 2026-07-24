Cha Eun-woo surprises fans with bulked-up physique in rare military update

ASTRO member and actor Cha Eun-woo has drawn attention after making a rare public appearance during his military service, with fans quickly noticing his noticeably more muscular physique.

The singer appeared at the 2026 Ministry of National Defense Music Battalion Regular Concert held Thursday, where he is currently serving as part of the Army military band.

The appearance came to light after traditional Korean music performer Shin Sua shared photos with Cha on social media, writing, "With Sergeant Lee Dong-min," in reference to the actor's real name.

Dressed in an all-white hanbok, Cha impressed fans with his signature visuals despite his military buzz cut. Many online comments also focused on his broader shoulders and bulked-up build, suggesting military life has made him appear stronger than before.

Shin shared several commemorative photos with the star and also showed off an autograph she received from him. She described herself as a "successful fan," expressing excitement over meeting the celebrity in person.

Cha enlisted as an active-duty Army soldier in July last year and is currently serving in the military band. He is scheduled to be discharged in January next year.

Earlier this year, Cha made headlines after receiving a tax reassessment notice from the National Tax Service exceeding 20 billion won (about $14.6 million), prompting allegations of tax evasion.

Following a review process, authorities determined that part of the assessed amount involved double taxation. Cha subsequently paid approximately 13 billion won (about $9.5 million) in taxes in full.

At the time, Cha said, "I respect the National Tax Service's procedures and conclusions, and I have paid all of the related taxes so that no further confusion continues. I will also cooperate sincerely with the remaining procedures."

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.