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Eating tofu the same way every day can quickly become monotonous and may leave your diet nutritionally unbalanced. However, changing how you prepare tofu can make meals more enjoyable while maintaining good nutrition and keeping calories in check. During the hot summer months, tofu noodles, tofu rice and chilled tofu dishes can add variety to a weight-loss meal plan without sacrificing satisfaction.

Block of tofu helps meet protein needs, preserve muscle

Tofu, made from soybeans, is a plant-based protein that contains about 8 grams of protein per 100 grams. It is relatively low in calories while providing a feeling of fullness, making it a useful food for replenishing protein during weight loss.

Adequate protein intake is particularly important when dieting because cutting carbohydrates too aggressively can lead to muscle loss.

Beyond protein, tofu also provides calcium, magnesium, iron and other essential nutrients. However, relying solely on tofu as part of a one-food diet can result in deficiencies in healthy fats, dietary fiber and other key nutrients. Pairing tofu with eggs, vegetables, nuts and whole grains creates a more balanced and nutritious meal.

Swap regular noodles for tofu noodles

Tofu noodles are a popular low-carbohydrate alternative to wheat-based noodles. While traditional noodle dishes are typically high in carbohydrates, tofu noodles are made primarily from soy protein, reducing the carbohydrate content while boosting protein intake.

They work especially well in summer dishes such as spicy mixed noodles, cold noodle bowls or salad-style pasta.

The choice of seasoning is important. Using large amounts of gochujang, sugar or store-bought sauces can offset the benefits of lowering carbohydrate intake. Adding cucumbers, tomatoes, chicken breast, eggs or shrimp increases both fiber and protein, making the dish more suitable as a balanced meal.

Replace part of your rice with tofu

Tofu rice is made by mixing crumbled tofu into cooked rice, reducing carbohydrate intake while increasing protein content. Compared with a bowl of white rice alone, it can promote longer-lasting satiety and help slow the rise in blood sugar after meals.

It is particularly useful in fried rice or bibimbap, where it maintains the dish's flavor and texture while lowering its calorie content.

The preparation is simple: Reduce the amount of rice, mix in crumbled tofu and add vegetables such as mushrooms, cabbage and carrots along with an egg for a more balanced meal.

However, people with high levels of physical activity should avoid cutting carbohydrates too drastically, as doing so may lead to fatigue. Including moderate portions of complex carbohydrates such as brown rice, mixed grains or sweet potatoes is recommended.

Frozen or grilled tofu adds texture to healthy meals

Different cooking methods can dramatically change tofu's texture and versatility.

Frozen tofu becomes firmer as moisture is removed, allowing it to absorb seasonings more effectively. Its chewier texture makes it well suited for stir-fries or rice bowls and may also enhance feelings of fullness.

Grilled tofu, prepared in a pan or an air fryer instead of deep-frying, offers a crispy exterior and soft interior while keeping calories lower. It works well as a salad topping or protein-rich side dish.

However, adding excessive amounts of sauce during cooking can significantly increase sodium and calorie intake, so light seasoning is recommended.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.