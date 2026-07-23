Actress Tang Wei and her husband, Korean film director Kim Tae-yong, have welcomed their second child, ending months of pregnancy speculation with a heartfelt family announcement.

On Wednesday, Tang shared the news through her WeChat Moments account, posting a photo of four family members holding hands alongside a drawing of a foal created by Kim for their newborn.

Quoting their daughter Summer, Tang wrote, "Now the journey of our family of four begins."

According to Chinese entertainment outlet Sina Entertainment, the couple's second child is a boy.

The announcement follows months of public speculation. In April, Tang sparked pregnancy rumors after appearing with a visible baby bump at a luxury brand event in Shanghai.

She later confirmed the pregnancy on social media by sharing a family photo with Kim and their daughter holding horse toys.

"It was a huge joy we truly didn't expect. We are so happy," Tang wrote at the time. "A new member is joining our family, and everyone is looking forward to meeting the baby."

Last month, the couple was also spotted traveling together to Hong Kong, prompting online speculation that the birth was imminent.

Born in 1979, the 46-year-old actress made her acting debut in 2004. She met Kim while filming the 2010 movie “Late Autumn,” and the two married in 2014. They welcomed their first daughter, Summer, in 2016.

Tang remains one of China's most internationally recognized actresses, while Kim is known for directing films including “Late Autumn.” Their cross-border marriage has long drawn attention from fans in both China and Korea, making news about their growing family a trending topic across social media in both countries.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.