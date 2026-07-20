The continuing relationship of actors Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun has drawn attention online following reports of their apparent golf outing.

A post detailing a reported sighting of the couple was shared on an online community, though the source provided no independent corroboration of the account.

A person who posted anonymously on the platform said they saw the actors and believed the two had come to play golf together, noting that Lee Do-hyun was deeply tanned and his physique looked even more impressive than on television.

The poster brought renewed attention to the couple by writing that they looked "very lovey-dovey" together.

The sighting highlighted the affectionate continuing relationship between the two stars, who have been publicly dating for three years.

Lim Ji-yeon, born in 1990, is five years older than Lee Do-hyun, who was born in 1995. The couple met while working on the hit Netflix series "The Glory" and confirmed their relationship in April 2023.

Lee Do-hyun drew wide attention to their relationship the following year when he won Best New Actor in the film category at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards for "Exhuma." During his acceptance speech, he publicly thanked Lim Ji-yeon.

Both actors have remained active in major projects. Lim Ji-yeon played Shin Seo-ri in the SBS romantic comedy "My Royal Nemesis." The series ended in June, with its finale recording a nationwide rating of 11.8 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. Lee Do-hyun, who completed his mandatory military service, will star in the upcoming Netflix series "Grand Galaxy Hotel."

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.