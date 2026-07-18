Why every celebrity moment becomes a scandal in Korea

A single photo. A five-second gesture. A plate of food.

In South Korea's entertainment industry, even the smallest actions by celebrities are increasingly turning into online controversies, fueling debate over whether public scrutiny has crossed the line into what Korean internet users call "eokkka" — criticism that is seen as forced or unreasonable.

Recent examples involving broadcaster Kim Na-young and IVE member Jang Won-young have reignited discussion about the growing fatigue surrounding viral online outrage.

Kim recently addressed, for the second time, criticism over what some viewers called an "insufficient meal" she prepared for her two sons.

In a video uploaded Thursday to her YouTube channel, “NofilterTV,” Kim demonstrated a carbonara recipe from one of her favorite restaurants. As she cooked, she emphasized that she was preparing a generous portion.

When the production staff jokingly asked whether she had been affected by the previous criticism, Kim laughed and admitted she had.

"Yes," she said. "It feels like everyone is watching to see whether I cook too much or too little, so today I'm making a lot."

When the staff asked whether her children were eating enough, Kim responded, "My family is definitely eating enough. On the days I make extra food, it usually ends up being left over, and I hate wasting food."

Kim first became the subject of online debate in May after a meal she prepared for her sons appeared in one of her videos. Some viewers argued that the portions looked too small, while others defended her, saying it was impossible to judge a family's eating habits from a single shot on screen.

Kim also said at the time that the meal only appeared small on camera and insisted it had been more than enough.

Supporters pointed out that unseen side dishes may have been served, camera composition can distort portion sizes, and parents are generally the best judges of how much food their children need. Kim has also frequently shared videos of herself cooking for her sons, leading many viewers to say the criticism was excessive.

Jang Won-young has also found herself at the center of repeated online debates in recent months.

Most recently, the IVE member attended a pop-up store event at a theme park, where a video showed her folding her arms for about five seconds while listening to staff members explain the event. Some online users criticized her attitude, while others argued that such a brief moment was insufficient to judge her behavior.

The latest criticism followed another controversy in May, when Jang was filmed lowering only her face mask — while keeping her cap on — during an identity check at Gimpo International Airport before an overseas trip.

The footage sparked debate over airport security procedures and whether celebrities were receiving preferential treatment. A formal civil complaint was later filed asking authorities to verify whether identification procedures had been properly followed under aviation security regulations.

During her next departure, Jang removed both her cap and mask, handed her passport to airport staff with both hands, and fully cooperated with the identity verification process.

Even then, however, online attention quickly shifted to her appearance, with new rounds of criticism circulating on social media.

Some internet users said the repeated controversies illustrate a cycle in which celebrities address criticism only to become targets of fresh complaints over something else.

While celebrities inevitably live under public scrutiny, many online commenters said the growing tendency to turn ordinary moments into viral controversies has become exhausting.

"Everything becomes a scandal these days," one commenter wrote.

"It must be exhausting to be a celebrity," another said.

Others said, "People are just looking for reasons to criticize now."

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.