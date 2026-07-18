'We never met': 2NE1's Sandara Park reveals her unusual 'non-face-to-face' dating history

2NE1 member Sandara Park has left fans amused after revealing that some of her past relationships involved little to no in-person interaction, explaining how she managed to avoid dating scandals throughout her career.

The singer shared the story in a video uploaded Thursday to the YouTube channel "Once You Start Talking" (oOo_blahblah), where she described what she called "non-face-to-face dating."

When host Lee Yong-jin asked whether she preferred younger men because she had never dated someone older, Sandara said that was not the case.

"It's just that I haven't dated older men. It's not that I only like younger men," she said.

Sandara, who said she mostly dated fellow celebrities, surprised viewers by revealing that she had never been caught up in a public dating scandal.

Asked how she managed that, she said the answer was simple.

"If you don't meet them, there's no scandal," she said. "It's actually only been recently that I've had a proper relationship where we meet in person."

She explained that many of her earlier relationships existed almost entirely through text messages.

"We just texted. It never lasted more than a few months because the guy couldn't take it," she said. "Even if he came to see me, I wouldn't go out."

"At the time, I thought I had been in a relationship. Looking back now, maybe I wasn't," she added with a laugh. "We would even say, 'Today's our first day as a couple.' They probably regretted it too, which is why we broke up."

When Lee asked whether there had been someone she had never met at all, Sandara said it was possible.

"There may have been someone I never actually met, or maybe I only saw them once or twice," she said. "Sometimes we were in the same place because of work, but only from a distance or as part of a group."

Despite her unconventional dating history, Sandara said her current relationship is much more traditional.

"I'm very comfortable now. We talk a lot and enjoy going on dates," she said.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.