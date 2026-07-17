Seo Yea-ji signs with new agency following departure from Sublime

Actor Seo Yea-ji has signed an exclusive contract with newly established B.Wave Entertainment, opening a new chapter in her career after leaving Sublime, where she had been signed for the past two years.

B.Wave announced the signing Thursday.

"Drawing on our content production capabilities, we will provide our full support so Seo Yea-ji can showcase a wide range of content that highlights her unique strengths," the agency said. "We also plan to help her actively communicate with the public through various activities."

Seo debuted in the 2013 television series "Potato Star 2013QR3" and has since established herself through dramas including "Eve," "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" and "Lawless Lawyer," as well as films such as "Recalled" (2021) and "By Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Venture" (2019).

She also drew praise for her performances in "Save Me" and the horror film "Warning: Do Not Play" (2019), demonstrating her versatility across genres. Earlier this year, she returned to the stage in the play "The Hymn of Death," which opened in January.

Industry attention is now focused on whether the actress can fully rebuild her career following a series of controversies in 2021, including allegations surrounding her relationship with actor Kim Jung-hyun and accusations of school bullying.

Seo denied the bullying allegations, while the controversy over her relationship with Kim drew widespread public attention.

B.Wave's roster also includes singer Tony An, boy group ONEUS and actor Hong Eun-hee.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.