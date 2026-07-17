IU stuns in new soju ad days after confirming Lee Jong-suk breakup

Singer and actor IU has drawn attention with a fresh advertising campaign that showcases her youthful visuals just days after confirming the end of her longtime relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk.

On Wednesday, IU's official social media account shared photos from a commercial shoot for a soju brand.

In the released images, IU wears a white sleeveless dress with her long hair braided as she smiles while holding a bottle of soju. Set against the backdrop of a Korean street food tent, complete with seafood stew and green onion pancakes on the table, the photos create a warm and charming atmosphere.

Fans were particularly drawn to IU's clear complexion and youthful appearance. Despite her simple styling, she displayed her signature elegant charm.

The campaign comes shortly after IU and Lee Jong-suk confirmed that they had ended their relationship.

On July 10, both actors' agencies said the couple had broken up, bringing an end to their four-year public romance.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.