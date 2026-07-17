Fans worry as Shinji, Joy and Kim Min-ha's dramatic weight loss sparks health concerns

Dramatic weight loss among several Korean female celebrities is drawing increasing concern from fans, with many questioning whether the stars have become too thin despite sharing updates about their fitness and diet journeys.

Singer Shinji of veteran co-ed group Koyote recently appeared in a video on her YouTube channel documenting her efforts to improve her health through exercise.

Earlier, Shinji revealed that her weight had dropped to 42 kilograms while preparing for her wedding. She also underwent a traditional Korean constitutional health assessment and was told that her physical condition resembled that of someone in their 50s. Because of her extremely low muscle mass, she was even unable to receive a body composition score during one examination.

To improve her health, Shinji has begun personal training sessions and has been working out alongside her husband, Moon Won. Despite those efforts, viewers said she appeared even thinner in the latest video.

After the video was released, concerned comments flooded social media.

"Why have you gotten so thin?" one viewer wrote.

"I hope you keep exercising and get your health back," another said.

"You look sick. I'm worried," a third commented.

Red Velvet member Joy has also drawn attention after sharing recent photos on social media that highlighted her noticeably slimmer figure.

Last April, Joy revealed during an appearance on MBC's reality show "Home Alone" that she had started a blood sugar-focused diet. Although she has not disclosed how much weight she has lost, fans have pointed to her noticeably slimmer arms, more prominent collarbones and tiny waist as signs of her transformation.

Joy was once affectionately nicknamed the group's "giant baby" because of her relatively tall height and healthy, lovable image as Red Velvet's youngest member. While many praised her successful weight loss, some fans have recently expressed concern that she now appears overly thin.

Actress Kim Min-ha has also become the subject of discussion after revealing the extent of her weight loss.

During an interview for the upcoming film "Hana Korea" on July 3, Kim said she had lost 16 to 17 kilograms over two years — far more than the previously reported 9 kilograms.

She added that she is continuing to lose weight to prepare for her next project.

However, her noticeably slimmer appearance has fueled online speculation about her health, with fans voicing concern that her transformation may have gone too far.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.