The CEO of girl group Rescene's agency has drawn attention after being revealed as a Berklee College of Music graduate and a former singer born in 1990.

On the July 11 episode of MBC's variety show "The Manager (Omniscient Interfering View)," viewers followed Rescene as the group returned triumphantly to Geoje Island in South Gyeongsang Province following its recent success. Overcoming the difficulties of its early days, the group has emerged as one of the most notable success stories among artists from smaller entertainment agencies, earning the nickname "the miracle of a small-agency idol group."

Kim Hye-soo, a company executive who appeared on the show as the group's manager, said she first met CEO Lee Joo-heon when they were both at Berklee College of Music. Lee, the head of The Muze Entertainment, is a former member of vocal group HIGHBROW.

Kim explained that the company started with only three people, including Lee. Because of limited resources, they pooled their own money together and established the corporation with an initial capital of 10 million won ($7,300). In the early days, Lee personally drove artists around.

"We had no experience in the entertainment industry," Kim recalled. "When we attended a music show for the first time, we didn't even know how to put on in-ear monitors, so we had to ask another artist's manager for help."

Despite their efforts to promote the group to music programs, the results were disappointing, and Rescene was able to secure only one music show appearance after its debut.

Kim said Lee and the company's director printed hundreds of profile sheets and personally delivered them to broadcasting stations. "The CEO even wrote handwritten letters himself," she said. They also prepared customized cakes and delivered them to music show staffs as part of their promotional efforts.

Things have changed dramatically since the group's breakthrough success.

"We used to send hundreds of messages to channels we wanted to appear on," Kim said. "Thankfully, many of them now contact us first. We've also received more than 100 advertising inquiries."

Thanks to Rescene's rising popularity, the members recently moved out of their cramped dormitory, which had only one bathroom, into a much larger and more comfortable residence.

The group's new dorm features a spacious living room and kitchen, three bathrooms, two shared rooms for two members each and a private room for leader Woni. The members expressed amazement as they explored their upgraded living space.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.