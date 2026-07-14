Tzuyu of K-pop girl group TWICE is currently in discussions with JYP Entertainment over the renewal of her exclusive contract, the agency said Tuesday, following reports that she is set to leave the company after 11 years.

A JYP Entertainment official told Hankook Ilbo that the agency is "currently discussing contract renewals with the TWICE members and will provide an update once anything is finalized."

Earlier in the day, News1 reported that Tzuyu would part ways with JYP Entertainment after more than a decade with the agency. According to the report, while contract renewal negotiations have reportedly fallen through, she is expected to continue participating in TWICE's group activities.

The news follows recent reports involving fellow member Jeongyeon, who was said to have met with Baro Entertainment ahead of her contract renewal period, fueling speculation that she may pursue an acting career. At the time, Baro Entertainment confirmed that a meeting had taken place but said no decision had been made regarding a contract. JYP Entertainment also maintained that renewal discussions with the members were still underway.

TWICE, a nine-member girl group formed through Mnet's survival audition program "Sixteen," debuted in 2015. The group rose to become one of the leading acts of K-pop's third generation with a string of hit songs, including "Like OOH-AHH," "CHEER UP," "TT," "LIKEY" and "FANCY."

The group recently wrapped up its sixth world tour, "THIS IS FOR," which ran for about a year. The tour, featuring 81 concerts across 44 cities and regions worldwide, marked the largest world tour in TWICE's career.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.