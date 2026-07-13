Streaming originals expand to TV for broader audience reach

Original dramas once available only to paid subscribers of streaming platforms such as Disney+ and Apple TV+ are increasingly making their way to traditional television, as streaming services ease their exclusivity strategy in favor of reaching broader audiences through familiar broadcast channels.

MBC has been airing the Disney+ original series "A Shop for Killers" since July 3 in its regular Friday-Saturday drama slot at 9:50 p.m. Based on Kang Ji-young's novel "The Killer's Shopping Mall," the action thriller follows Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun), who becomes the target of assassins after inheriting a mysterious shopping mall left behind by her late uncle Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook).

The series became Disney+'s most-watched Korean original worldwide in 2024 and was selected by the New York Times as one of the "Best TV Shows of 2024" in the international category. For Disney+, airing the series on terrestrial television ahead of the release of its second season on July 22 is expected to maximize promotional impact and generate renewed interest.

MBC has emerged as the most proactive terrestrial broadcaster in repackaging streaming content. In December 2024, it aired the entire Disney+ original series "Moving," marking one of the first collaborations between a Korean terrestrial broadcaster and a global streaming platform. Last July, it also broadcast Disney+'s "Big Bet (Casino)," which topped ratings in its time slot.

The broadcaster said the strategy is intended to give viewers who may not have access to streaming platforms another opportunity to enjoy hit series.

Cable channel tvN has also joined the trend. Since last month, it has been broadcasting Seasons 1 and 2 of Apple TV+'s "Pachinko" (2022, 2024).

"The Second Signal," originally expected to air this summer as tvN's 20th-anniversary special, failed to secure a broadcast slot after controversy involving lead actor Cho Jin-woong. As a result, the globally successful series "Pachinko" was brought in to fill the vacant time slot.

Spanning from Japan's colonial rule of Korea through the 1980s, "Pachinko" tells the multigenerational story of a Korean immigrant family. The series earned worldwide acclaim for its cinematic visuals and standout performances by Youn Yuh-jung and Kim Min-ha, who portray the central character Sunja at different stages of her life.

After "Pachinko" concludes, the late-night slot will be taken over by "Dear X," an original drama that premiered earlier on Tving, the streaming platform affiliated with CJ ENM.

Industry observers say the growing number of streaming dramas airing on television reflects a mutually beneficial arrangement for both broadcasters and streaming platforms.

For broadcasters, which face shrinking advertising revenue and rising drama production costs, acquiring proven, high-quality content offers a cost-effective alternative to producing new series. The savings can instead be directed toward developing flagship original programming.

For streaming services, television broadcasts extend the lifespan of existing intellectual property while increasing brand awareness among viewers who are not streaming subscribers, including older audiences.

Some critics have expressed concern that broadcasters could eventually become little more than rebroadcast channels for streaming content. However, many industry experts believe the benefits currently outweigh the risks.

"Content exchanges — with streaming productions airing on television and TV dramas expanding onto global streaming platforms — can strengthen the competitiveness of both sides," pop culture critic Kim Heon-sik said. "As long as broadcasters carefully select high-quality streaming content that serves the public interest and continue producing their own original dramas rather than drastically reducing them, this can become a meaningful and sustainable business model."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.