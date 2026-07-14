Actor Kim Soo-hyun resumes official activities after 16 months, films new commercial

Actor Kim Soo-hyun has officially resumed his entertainment career.

His agency, Gold Medalist, confirmed to Xportsnews on Tuesday that Kim was filming a commercial video and photo shoot for Philippine fashion brand Bench.

Kim had effectively suspended his entertainment activities in March last year after allegations surrounding his relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron surfaced. Monday's commercial shoot marks his first official activities in about 16 months, signaling the start of his return to the entertainment industry.

Kim was accused of having dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. He denied the allegation, maintaining that the two began dating only after she had reached adulthood.

Kim later filed a defamation complaint against Kim Se-ui, head of the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute (also known as HoverLab), which had raised the allegations. Kim Se-ui has since been indicted and detained on charges including criminal defamation by spreading false information, violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, intimidation and attempted coercion.

Separately, Kim also faced a damages lawsuit from an advertiser over the controversy. During the second hearing held on July 8, the court recommended that outdoor apparel brand Eider and Kim's agency, Gold Medalist, reach a settlement.

Eider had initially sought approximately 2.5 billion won ($1.8 million) in damages, arguing that the allegations involving Kim and the late actress had damaged the brand's image while he was serving as its advertising model.

At the hearing, however, Eider reportedly reduced its claim from about 2.5 billion won to roughly 400 million won ($290,000), seeking only the return of the remaining model fees under the advertising contract rather than compensation for reputational damage.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.