IU's turbulent 2026: Drama controversy, political backlash and breakup with Lee Jong-suk

Singer and actor IU has endured a string of setbacks in 2026, from a historical drama controversy and politically charged online attacks to the end of her four-year relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk.

On Friday, IU's agency EDAM Entertainment and Lee's agency Ace Factory confirmed to Xportsnews that the couple had ended their relationship after dating for four years.

The breakup has also brought renewed attention to a series of challenges IU has faced throughout the year.

One of the biggest controversies centered on MBC's Friday-Saturday drama “Perfect Crown,” which concluded in May. Despite generating major buzz before its premiere and maintaining strong ratings throughout its run, the series came under fire shortly before its finale over allegations of historical inaccuracies.

Critics pointed to scenes including government officials chanting "cheonse," a term traditionally reserved for vassal states addressing an emperor, during a coronation ceremony, as well as questions surrounding the historical accuracy of ceremonial headwear worn by co-star Byeon Woo-seok.

As criticism intensified, IU publicly apologized.

"I feel deeply sorry and carry a heavy heart for disappointing so many people by failing to show the sense of responsibility expected of a lead actor," IU said. "I sincerely reflect on and apologize for approaching the role without thinking more deeply. I have no excuse."

Co-star Byeon Woo-seok, screenwriter Yoo Ji-won and director Park Joon-hwa also apologized over the controversy.

IU also found herself targeted by online political attacks last month.

The backlash followed protests outside a vote-counting center in Seoul's Jamsil neighborhood over a shortage of ballots during Korea's June 3 local elections. Some social media users flooded IU's accounts with malicious comments, demanding that she once again pay for meals and drinks for demonstrators.

The demands referenced IU's widely praised gesture following Korea's Dec. 3, 2024 martial law declaration, when she purchased food and beverages for fans attending rallies calling for the impeachment of then-President Yoon Suk Yeol.

With the confirmation of her breakup with Lee Jong-suk, IU's difficult year has once again become a major topic of discussion among fans and online communities.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.