Fans hope 'Agent Kim Reactivated' star's wife returns to acting

As SBS action drama “Agent Kim Reactivated” continues its ratings streak, renewed attention is also turning to one of its stars, Choi Dae-hoon, and his heartfelt love story with his wife, former actor and beauty queen Jang Yoon-seo.

The Friday-Saturday series has quickly become one of Korea's biggest TV hits, surpassing 21 percent in nationwide viewership after just four episodes, according to Nielsen Korea. The drama follows an ordinary father who transforms into a dangerous fighter to rescue his daughter.

Choi plays Sung Han-soo, a former Olympic taekwondo gold medalist and the longtime friend of the title character, played by So Ji-sub.

Following his breakout popularity in last year's Netflix hit “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” Choi is once again drawing attention through “Agent Kim Reactivated.” As interest in the actor grows, fans have also begun revisiting his relationship with Jang, whom he married in 2015. The couple have one daughter.

Choi debuted in the 2002 film “In The Jungle” and built his career through films, television dramas and theater productions. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Bu Sang-gil, nicknamed "Mr. Hak," in “When Life Gives You Tangerines.”

The actor has frequently spoken publicly about his gratitude toward his wife, who stepped away from acting after their marriage.

In an interview following the 2021 JTBC drama “Beyond Evil,” Choi said, "I feel so sorry and so grateful to my wife."

He added, "I think mothers carry an enormous burden in society. She tells me, 'If you work hard outside, I'll take care of the house and raise our child.' I know that isn't an easy thing to do. If I become successful enough, I really want to help her return to acting."

Choi also talked about Yoon during an appearance on tvN's talk show “You Quiz on the Block” last year.

"My wife was talking to a friend on the phone and said, 'My husband is like Gwan-sik,'" he said. "She wasn't asked, and I never expected her to say that, but hearing those words meant a lot to me."

The comment referred to Yang Gwan-sik, the devoted husband portrayed by Park Bo-gum in “When Life Gives You Tangerines.” The character became a symbol of unwavering love and loyalty among Korean viewers.

Before becoming an actor, Jang established herself in the beauty pageant world. She won the Miss North Chungcheong Province title and was named one of the runners-up at the 2006 Miss Korea pageant before representing Korea at the Miss International competition, where she finished third.

She later appeared in dramas including “Swallow the Sun,” “My Fair Lady,” “The Fugitive: Plan B” and “Yaksha.” After appearing on tvN's “Crazy Love,” where she met Choi, she stepped away from acting.

Choi's repeated expressions of support for his wife have drawn renewed attention online, with many fans saying they hope Jang will one day return to the screen.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.