Barbie Hsu's ex-husband says he'll respect DJ Koo's inheritance share as estate process moves forward

The legal process for handling the estate of late Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu has entered a new phase, with her former husband Wang Xiaofei saying he will respect the inheritance rights of her widower, Korean singer Koo Jun-yup, professionally known as DJ Koo.

According to Taiwanese media including ETtoday on Wednesday, Wang's legal team issued a statement regarding the distribution of Hsu's estate.

The statement said Wang has asked the court to appoint a special representative to protect the interests of the couple's two minor children. The court-appointed representative is now handling the legal procedures related to the estate.

Wang's side also outlined how the inheritance is expected to be divided under Taiwanese law. According to the statement, the couple's two children are expected to inherit a combined two-thirds of the estate, while Koo is entitled to the remaining one-third as Hsu's surviving spouse.

The statement added that Wang has established a trust account to manage the children's inherited assets and said he respects whatever decision Koo makes regarding his legal share of the estate.

Following Hsu's death, Koo previously said, "The assets were earned through her hard work and dedication during her lifetime. I intend to entrust all of my rights to my mother-in-law."

Wang's legal team also addressed reports about Hsu's former residence in Taipei.

The statement said Wang has continued making mortgage payments on the home so that the financial burden would not fall on the couple's two children after Hsu's death. It also denied media reports claiming the property could be put up for auction.

In addition, Wang's side denied speculation that Hsu's mother could be forced to leave the residence. The statement said no request has been made for her to move out and that Wang agrees she can continue living there with the children.

The legal team said future decisions regarding the estate, asset management and the children's living arrangements will be handled in accordance with the law while prioritizing the best interests of the two children. It also urged the public to refrain from speculation.

Hsu married Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei in 2011, and the couple had a son and a daughter before divorcing in 2021.

In 2022, she reunited with and married Koo, a member of the first-generation K-pop duo CLON, more than two decades after their original relationship ended. Hsu died in February 2025 while traveling in Japan after developing acute pneumonia caused by influenza.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.