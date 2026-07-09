Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin spotted again overseas as family vacation in LA draws attention

Korean celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have once again been spotted by fans while traveling abroad, with photos and videos of the pair enjoying a family vacation in Los Angeles quickly spreading across social media.

Images and clips circulating on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Wednesday show the actors visiting what is believed to be the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County with their young son.

The photos capture Son in denim shorts and sunglasses, while Hyun Bin wore a sleeveless shirt and a baseball cap. Dressed casually with little effort to stand out, the couple still drew attention for their appearance.

The pair was seen walking through museum exhibits with their child, seemingly unconcerned about being recognized by other visitors.

The latest sighting comes just weeks after the couple was reportedly seen vacationing in Okinawa.

A social media user who said they encountered the family during that trip shared their experience online, saying they were especially struck by the couple's son.

"The child was so beautiful that he looked AI-generated," the user said. "His parents weren't nearby at first, so I kept looking at him. He was the most beautiful person I've ever seen."

The user also recalled recognizing Son from behind.

"As soon as I saw her from the back, I shouted, 'Ye-jin noona!' Both Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin turned around, and it felt like a scene from a movie," the post said.

The couple, among Korea's most recognizable actors, married in 2022 after starring together in the hit television drama “Crash Landing on You.” They welcomed their first child in November of the same year.

Son recently shared photos from a family vacation on her social media account featuring Hyun Bin and their son. Although the child's face was covered, fans noted how much he had grown, with the posts generating widespread attention online.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.