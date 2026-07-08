Actor Lee Jung-hyun, who rose to prominence with his portrayal of a Japanese Army officer in the popular 2018 tvN drama "Mr. Sunshine," is getting married within the year.

According to an Xports News report on Tuesday, Lee will tie the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Seoul this December, attended by family members and close friends.

Lee's bride-to-be is a noncelebrity. The couple has been in a relationship for more than a year and has now decided to begin their life together as husband and wife.

Born in 1990, Lee made his entertainment debut in 2014 through television commercials. He gained widespread attention in 2018 for his memorable performance as Japanese Army Sergeant Tsuda in "Mr. Sunshine," drawing on his experience studying in Japan to portray the role convincingly.

He has since steadily built his filmography with appearances in dramas including "Sweet Home," "Snowdrop," "The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection" and "Reverse."

Most notably, Lee earned praise for his portrayal of Corporal Kang Chan-seok, a multidimensional character in ENA's "New Recruit" series. He is set to reprise the role in "New Recruit 4: Sabotage," which is scheduled to premiere in August.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







