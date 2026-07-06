Co-ed K-pop group KARD will disband after a decade together.

On Monday, the group's agency, DSP Media, announced that KARD will conclude its activities following the release of its first full-length album on July 28 and the completion of its upcoming world tour.

"We would like to once again express our sincere gratitude to HIDDEN KARD for staying with KARD over the years," the agency said. "We ask for your continued support and encouragement as each member embarks on a new chapter in their individual careers."

KARD debuted in December 2016 with the project single "Oh NaNa" and gained recognition for songs such as "Hola Hola" and "Tell My Momma," building a reputation for their diverse musical concepts.

DSP Media's full statement

Hello, this is DSP Media.

First, we would like to sincerely thank HIDDEN KARD, who have always supported and shown love for our artist, KARD.

KARD will release its first full-length album, "Where To Now? (Part.2): NOWHERE," on July 28 before embarking on a world tour.

After careful discussions with all four members, we have mutually agreed to conclude KARD's journey following these final activities.

We would once again like to express our heartfelt gratitude to HIDDEN KARD for being with KARD throughout the years. We also ask for your warm support and encouragement as each member begins a new chapter in their own career.

We hope the new album and tour, prepared with the members' utmost dedication, will remain cherished memories for HIDDEN KARD.

We appreciate your continued interest and support as KARD closes this chapter in the way that best reflects who they are.

Thank you.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.