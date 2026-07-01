Aespa's Giselle and Ningning reveal matching belly button piercings

Aespa members Giselle and Ningning have surprised fans by revealing that they got matching belly button piercings together, sharing the spontaneous story behind the friendship milestone.

The pair opened up about their new piercings in a video titled "[R(ae)cord] Chobaz's friendship piercing story," uploaded to Aespa's official YouTube channel on Tuesday.

"We got belly button piercings," Giselle said.

Ningning said the decision was completely unplanned.

"We just did it on the spur of the moment," she said.

Giselle explained that the idea came during a recent day off.

"We had a day off a few days ago. We were out shopping, and that's when we got them," she said.

The singer said she had wanted a belly button piercing for a long time but had been too nervous to go through with it.

"I'd always wanted one, but I was too scared. Then I asked Ningning, 'Do you want to get a piercing?' She said yes, and I thought, 'Oh no,'" Giselle said with a laugh.

To decide who would go first, the two played rock-paper-scissors.

"I lost, so I had to go first. It definitely hurt, but it wasn't as painful as I expected," she said. "Ningning handled it really well too. She also said it didn't hurt that much."

Giselle also shared that the piercing has caused some unexpected discomfort during performances.

"Yesterday we wore military-style outfits, and the costume kept rubbing against it," she said. "I originally had a belt as part of the outfit, but it hurt so much during rehearsal that I took it off."

The video quickly drew attention from fans, who reacted with amusement to their candid account of getting matching piercings together.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.