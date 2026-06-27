Figure skating legend Kim Yuna shares candid reflection in fourth year of marriage

Former figure skater Kim Yuna shared heartfelt thoughts about what marriage has meant to her.

On June 26, Elle Korea's YouTube channel uploaded a video titled "Queen Yuna's Flirting Tips?" In the video, Kim hosted a "Counseling Corner," where she listened to viewers' concerns and offered advice.

One viewer asked, "Everyone around me is married, but I'm still unsure about getting married. What does marriage mean to you?"

Kim replied, "I haven't been married for very long either, so I still feel like a beginner when it comes to talking about the meaning of marriage."

Kim married Forestella member Ko Woo-rim, who is five years younger than her, in 2022.

Speaking about her husband, she said, "It feels like I've gained someone I can always talk to and lean on — a true companion."

She continued, "We're also each other's legal guardians, but beyond simply being a husband and wife, I've come to realize that we're people who protect one another. It feels very reassuring to have someone like that by my side."

Meanwhile, comments Ko Woo-rim made earlier about why he decided to marry Kim have also drawn renewed attention.

Appearing on the YouTube channel "Junho Jimin" in May, Ko said, "From the moment we started dating, I was confident that I wanted to marry her. Our personalities matched so well. I'm a calm and easygoing person, and we really clicked in that respect."

He added, "I also realized what a modest and frugal person she is. That's when I thought, 'I absolutely have to hold on to this person.'"

Since their marriage, Kim Yuna and Ko Woo-rim have continued to support each other's careers while maintaining a strong and loving relationship.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.



















