Korea to focus on easing economic polarization in 2027 policy plan
Summary
The Ministry of Finance and Economy told President Lee Jae Myung at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday that Korea’s 2027 economic policy plan will prioritize easing economic polarization and fostering new growth drivers. Scheduled for release next month, the plan aims to ensure citizens share in the opportunities and benefits of growth. The ministry cited strong exports and investment but said higher prices, rising interest rates and declining youth employment have kept growth’s benefits from reaching the broader economy. Its three policy directions are stabilizing livelihoods, expanding growth engines and strengthening global competitiveness.
Key Facts
- The government announced a 3 percent growth outlook in July, while other major institutions later raised their forecasts to around 3.5 to 3.9 percent.
- The ministry expects rising exports and investment to gradually spill over into domestic demand next year.
- The ministry identified uncertainty over U.S. regulations on AI data centers, rising global interest rates and geopolitical instability as significant external risks.
The finance ministry said Tuesday it plans to place greater emphasis on easing economic polarization in next year's economic policy while fostering new growth drivers to sustain economic momentum.
The Ministry of Finance and Economy reported key outlines of its 2027 economic policy plan to President Lee Jae Myung at a Cabinet meeting.
The 2027 economic policy plan is scheduled to be announced next month, with a focus on realizing "growth for all" by ensuring that every citizen can equally enjoy the opportunities and benefits of economic growth.
The ministry said the Korean economy has shown strong signs of growth, driven by exports and investment amid a global semiconductor upcycle.
The government announced its 3 percent growth outlook in July, while other major institutions have since revised up their forecasts to around 3.5-3.9 percent
However, the benefits of growth have yet to spread to the broader economy, as some people face mounting pressure from higher consumer prices, rising interest rates and declining youth employment.
The government forecasts that the upward trend in exports and investment will gradually spill over into domestic demand next year, sustaining a favorable growth trajectory.
Still, external risks remain significant, including uncertainty surrounding U.S. regulations on artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, rising global interest rates and geopolitical instability, the ministry added.
The ministry said it plans to lay the foundation for sustainable growth by reducing polarization and raising the potential growth rate, focusing on three major policy directions: stabilizing people's livelihoods, expanding growth engines and strengthening global competitiveness.
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