The finance ministry said Tuesday it plans to place greater emphasis on easing economic polarization in next year's economic policy while fostering new growth drivers to sustain economic momentum.

The Ministry of Finance and Economy reported key outlines of its 2027 economic policy plan to President Lee Jae Myung at a Cabinet meeting.

The 2027 economic policy plan is scheduled to be announced next month, with a focus on realizing "growth for all" by ensuring that every citizen can equally enjoy the opportunities and benefits of economic growth.

The ministry said the Korean economy has shown strong signs of growth, driven by exports and investment amid a global semiconductor upcycle.

The government announced its 3 percent growth outlook in July, while other major institutions have since revised up their forecasts to around 3.5-3.9 percent

However, the benefits of growth have yet to spread to the broader economy, as some people face mounting pressure from higher consumer prices, rising interest rates and declining youth employment.

The government forecasts that the upward trend in exports and investment will gradually spill over into domestic demand next year, sustaining a favorable growth trajectory.

Still, external risks remain significant, including uncertainty surrounding U.S. regulations on artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, rising global interest rates and geopolitical instability, the ministry added.

The ministry said it plans to lay the foundation for sustainable growth by reducing polarization and raising the potential growth rate, focusing on three major policy directions: stabilizing people's livelihoods, expanding growth engines and strengthening global competitiveness.