Korea will be granted most-favored-nation status in trade with China in the cultural sector, improving market access for Korean films, games and other cultural content.

On the sidelines of President Lee Jae Myung’s summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, Wednesday, the two countries announced the substantial conclusion of follow-up negotiations on services and investment under their bilateral free trade agreement (FTA).

The Korea-China FTA took effect in December 2015, but subsequent negotiations on services and investment had remained unresolved despite 17 rounds of talks since March 2018. The negotiations gained momentum after the two leaders agreed during their summit in January to pursue meaningful progress in the follow-up talks within the year.

Under the agreement, China pledged to grant most-favored-nation treatment in sectors including films and games, ensuring that Korean content providers receive treatment no less favorable than those from third countries.

Beijing also agreed to apply nondiscrimination principles to preliminary reviews of online games, films and other content. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said this is the first time China has included such provisions in a trade agreement, raising expectations that Korean content producers will gain more stable access to the Chinese market.

The two countries also agreed to an annex on co-producing audiovisual content, extending the domestic production status previously granted only to government-approved co-produced films to dramas, documentaries, animation and other audiovisual programs.

China maintains quotas on imported films and television programs, including restrictions on the number of foreign films and the airtime allocated to overseas content. With the latest agreement, not only co-produced films but also jointly produced dramas, documentaries, animation and other audiovisual programs will be treated as domestic productions in both countries, allowing them to benefit from domestic content quotas rather than being subject to restrictions on foreign content.

“The agreement will allow jointly produced content to qualify as domestic productions in both Korea and China,” an industry ministry official said. “This is expected to be one of the most practical benefits of the expanded co-production framework.”

In the tourism sector, China agreed to allow Korean travel agencies operating in 23 designated regions of the country to offer outbound travel services to Chinese nationals and foreign residents living in China.

The provision will enable Korean travel agencies to directly recruit Chinese group tourists and sell individual travel packages without relying on local intermediaries.

The industry ministry said the agreement is expected to create new business opportunities for Korean travel agencies by allowing them to develop and sell travel packages featuring K-pop, beauty, food and regional attractions in Korea.

In the legal sector, China agreed to expand the areas where Korean law firms can establish offices and collaborate with Chinese counterparts from the Shanghai Free Trade Zone (FTZ) to include the Tianjin and Qianhai FTZs.

In the retail sector, Korean companies will be allowed to independently operate 30 or more stores in China without forming joint ventures with local partners, while restrictions on the types of construction projects Korean firms can undertake will be lifted.

On investment protection, the two countries agreed to prohibit forced technology transfers as a condition of investment, and introduce rules preventing the reinstatement of regulations that have already been eased.

“Following the conclusion of these negotiations, we have established a stable institutional foundation for Korean companies to enter the Chinese market in sectors where they have competitive strengths,” Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources Kim Jung-kwan said. “We hope the agreement will further expand bilateral trade in services and investment, upgrading the economic cooperation between Korea and China further.”