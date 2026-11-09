Seoul's push to become a global artificial intelligence (AI) hub translated into millions of dollars in potential business opportunities after its pavilion at one of the world's largest smart city exhibitions generated $3.52 million (about 4.7 billion won) in export consultations.

The Seoul AI Foundation said Monday that its Seoul pavilion at Smart City Expo World Congress 2026, held Nov. 3-5 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona, recorded 398 business consultations worth that amount.

The foundation organized the exhibition for the seventh consecutive year in partnership with Gangnam District and 11 Seoul-based technology companies under the theme “AI City Seoul.”

The approximately 180-square-meter pavilion featured companies specializing in energy, urban safety, mobility and spatial information, showcasing AI solutions designed to address urban challenges.

Participating companies included Tilda, LBS Tech, Inpera, Ninewatt, Desen Korea, Archisketch, Kairos Lab, Innonet, PiaSpace, SaveTree and GroundOne.

Gangnam District also operated a separate exhibition space under the slogan “Gangnam, Smarter With AI,” joined by five companies based in the district or involved in pilot projects there.

Each participating company recorded an average of 36 business consultations, up from 32 last year, while average consultation value reached $320,000, compared with approximately $300,000 in 2025.

The exhibition also featured the sixth Smart City Seoul Forum on Wednesday, bringing together domestic and international experts to discuss applying AI policies to public services, urban safety and city governance.

Foundation Chairman Kim Man-ki said the real value of AI lay in creating opportunities through technology.

“Ultimately, the AI city that Seoul envisions is a city with a high density of opportunities, where citizens and businesses encounter more possibilities,” Kim said.

The foundation said it would expand international partnerships through Seoul Smart Life Week and help local technology companies pursue overseas business opportunities.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.