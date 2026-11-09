The Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar Monday, helped by dollar selling by local exporters and a risk-taking mood as artificial intelligence-related jitters showed some signs of easing.

The won was quoted at 1,347.1 won per dollar at 3:30 p.m., up 9.5 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.

At one point in the afternoon trading, the Korean currency climbed to a high of 1,346.7 won per dollar before trimming some gains.

However, the won's advance was limited as foreign investors remained net sellers of local stocks for a seventh consecutive session.

Foreign investors sold a net 693 billion won ($514 million) worth of local shares during the latest regular stock trading session, with the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index falling 0.81 percent to close at 5,018.85.