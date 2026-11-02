Korea will hold an annual consultation session with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week to discuss the country's overall economic situation and policies, the finance ministry said Monday.

An IMF delegation, led by mission chief Corinne Delechat, is scheduled to have meetings with government ministries, including the finance, budget and industry ministries, the Bank of Korea (BOK) and other public and private institutions, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

The IMF team plans to hold a press conference on Nov. 17 to explain the results of the annual session after a separate meeting with Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il, it added.

The IMF earlier revised up its growth forecast for Korea's economy to 3.3 percent for this year by 0.7 percentage point from its July projection amid the global semiconductor supercycle.