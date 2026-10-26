Lee says aware of farmers' concerns over CPTPP membership, vows to prevent unfair damage

President Lee Jae Myung on Monday acknowledged concerns among farmers and fishermen over Korea's potential entry into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), ensuring he will make efforts to prevent any unfair damage to them.

The president made the pledge during a meeting with representatives from the agricultural, fisheries, forestry and livestock industries as he sought to address controversies facing the sectors, including CPTPP membership.

Earlier this month, Lee ordered the government not to apply for CPTPP membership this year, pledging to hold sufficient consultations with farmers and fishermen who are opposed to Korea's entry into the major Indo-Pacific trade bloc.

While CPTPP membership is expected to help boost Korea's exports, the agricultural and fisheries sectors are likely to take a hit from market opening.

"I know that there are worries and concerns over CPTPP ... To be clear, there will be no cases of you sustaining unfair damage," the president said, adding he had instructed officials to make decisions on CPTPP entry through sufficient communications with farmers and fishermen.

The president called the agricultural and fisheries sectors national strategic and security industries critical to survival.

Lee highlighted that expanding global export markets is very important for Korea, which relies on trade, and that securing CPTPP membership would be necessary to "go to the next level," despite opposition.