BOK chief meets Chinese, Japanese counterparts in Bangkok for economic talks

Korea's central bank chief met with his counterparts from China and Japan in Thailand on Wednesday to exchange views on recent economic and financial developments, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said.

BOK Gov. Shin Hyun-song exchanged views on economic and financial conditions in the three countries with People's Bank of China Gov. Pan Gongsheng and Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Kazuo during the 15th Tripartite Governors' meeting in Bangkok.

The meeting provided a platform for the three central bank chiefs to share assessments of economic conditions and financial market developments amid evolving global economic uncertainties.

The three Asian countries have been hosting the event on a rotation basis since 2009 to strengthen communication and cooperation. This year's annual gathering was hosted by the BOK.