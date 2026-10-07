Finance minister pledges to create favorable biz environment amid challenges
Summary
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il said Wednesday that Korea will create a favorable business environment to support growth while addressing structural challenges. He said the economy has gained momentum from the global semiconductor upcycle, but a shrinking working-age population, stagnant productivity and rising consumer prices continue to weigh on growth potential. Lee pledged to coordinate with ministries on business recommendations, while the government’s three-megaprojects initiative centered on artificial intelligence will promote investment and deregulation.
Key Facts
- Lee Hyoung-il met representatives of Korea’s six major business lobbies, including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who heads the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
- The finance minister said the government would work with businesses to address regulatory hurdles and deliver tangible policy results.
- The three-megaprojects initiative centers on developing Korea’s artificial intelligence industry and encouraging forward-looking investment.
- Business lobby representatives asked the government to align permits and infrastructure support with companies’ investment schedules.
Korea will work to create a favorable business environment to support economic growth while addressing structural challenges, such as stagnant productivity, the finance minister said Wednesday.
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il made the remarks during a meeting with representatives of Korea's six major business lobbies, including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who heads the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).
"Recently, the Korean economy has gained growth momentum despite a challenging economic environment, driven by the global semiconductor upcycle," Lee said in his opening remarks.
"However, structural challenges, such as a shrinking working-age population and stagnant productivity, have weakened growth potential, while disparities across various areas persist amid growing pressures on people's livelihoods, including rising consumer prices," Lee added.
Lee said the government will listen closely to businesses and work with the private sector to deliver tangible results with its policies.
"If businesses continue to identify the hurdles they face and make recommendations to the government, we will coordinate with relevant ministries to promptly address them," the finance minister said.
Lee said the government's three-megaprojects initiative, which centers on developing the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, will encourage forward-looking investment.
He added the government will spur innovation and revitalize the country's business environment by lifting unnecessary regulations.
During the meeting, representatives of the business lobbies asked the government to ensure necessary support, including permits and infrastructure, is provided in line with companies' investment schedules.
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