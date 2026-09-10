Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan met with senior European Union officials to press for closer industrial cooperation and raise concerns over proposed EU rules that could reshape supply chains.

Kim met with Stephane Sejourne, EU executive vice president for prosperity and industrial strategy, to discuss the EU Industrial Accelerator Act, the Korea-EU Competitiveness Partnership and plans for a high-level economic dialogue.

Kim also met separately with Dirk Gotink, a member of the European Parliament, and conveyed Korea’s concerns about provisions being considered in the European Parliament.

Kim said Korea and the EU, as economic partners that share commitments to free trade and a rules-based international order, should deepen cooperation as geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain restructuring and technological competition accelerate.

He said Korea’s manufacturing strengths in advanced industries such as semiconductors and batteries could complement European capabilities and help both sides strengthen supply chain resilience and industrial competitiveness.

Kim raised particular concerns about efforts to tighten local-content requirements under the Industrial Accelerator Act, saying they could create unnecessary constraints for partner countries such as Korea that have built close industrial and supply chain ties with the EU.

Korea’s request is not for preferential treatment, but for the EU’s proposed principle of equal treatment for partner countries to be applied predictably and consistently to trusted free-trade partners, according to the ministry.

Kim also urged EU officials to ensure that Korea and other trusted free trade agreement partners are properly considered as legislation advances, particularly in steel, automobiles and nuclear power, where Korean and European industries have developed established supply chain relationships.

The two sides also discussed follow-up measures to the Korea-EU Competitiveness Partnership and high-level economic dialogue agreed at their summit on June 10.

Kim said the competitiveness partnership, covering supply chains, advanced technology and innovation, should move quickly toward concrete cooperation, while both sides should work toward holding their first high-level economic dialogue in the first half of 2027.

“Korea and the EU are important partners that can contribute together to global supply chain stability and stronger industrial competitiveness,” Kim said.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.