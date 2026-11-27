Meritz Financial Group Vice Chairman Kim Yong-beom, President Lee Jae Myung’s pick to lead a new capital market reform committee, will be tasked with strengthening protections for minority shareholders and overhauling the Kosdaq market, industry officials said Friday.

Kim, who reshaped Meritz’s corporate structure and expanded shareholder payouts, will now have to persuade policymakers to act on proposals from private sector experts.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said its chairman, Lee Eog-weon, met with Kim at Government Complex Seoul on Thursday to discuss the committee’s composition and remit. The meeting followed the president’s call at a Nov. 13 policy meeting for a high-level body to lead capital market reform.

“Kim has already put into practice the changes the government is seeking to promote through policy, such as enhancing shareholder value and strengthening investor relations,” the FSC chairman said. “He will draw on his experience in business and the markets to set the reform agenda and serve as a bridge between the government and market participants.”

Kim will select all committee members from the private sector and report the panel’s recommendations directly to the president. The committee will also explore ways to attract more long-term and institutional investment and reduce market volatility.

The panel will track progress on reforms. Relevant ministries will review its proposals, and measures requiring legislative changes will go through the National Assembly.

A proposed mandatory tender offer rule could test Kim’s approach to shareholder protection. In a statement following his nomination, Kim stressed the principle of equal treatment for shareholders.

"Article 1 of the capital market constitution is that a share held by a controlling shareholder is worth the same as a share held by a minority shareholder," he said.

That principle is at the heart of the debate over a bill pending in the National Assembly that would set a tender offer threshold of 50 percent plus one share, including the controlling shareholder’s stake. The bill would allow acquirers to buy that stake first, raising questions about whether minority shareholders would have an equal opportunity to sell when control changes hands.

Kim ran Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance from March 2015 to November 2023 and has served as group vice chairman since December 2017.

At the insurer, he cut layers of management, gave sales offices more authority and tied bonuses more closely to performance. In 2015, 406 employees, or 15.8 percent of the workforce, took voluntary retirement during the restructuring.

In November 2022, Meritz announced plans to make its insurance and securities arms wholly owned subsidiaries to align shareholder interests and improve capital allocation. It also pledged to return 50 percent of consolidated net profit to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks and cancellations. Both announcements preceded the government’s 2024 value-up program.

The Korean Corporate Governance Forum (KCGF) welcomed Kim’s nomination Friday, citing Meritz’s record on shareholder returns. The forum noted that the Asian Corporate Governance Association and the International Corporate Governance Network had written to lawmakers and regulators warning that the tender offer proposal could undermine equal treatment of shareholders.

"Domestic and overseas investors will view Vice Chairman Kim’s new role very positively," KCGF Chairman Lee Nam-woo said. "Foreign investors have recently grown seriously concerned that the government might reverse course on capital market reform."

"If all listed companies follow Meritz Financial’s model, which meets global standards, and put shareholders at the center of management, the Korea discount will eventually disappear," he added.



