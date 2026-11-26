Korea's trade watchdog on Thursday made a preliminary decision to impose antidumping tariffs on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) suspension resin imports from China after its initial investigation identified potential damage to the domestic industry.

Under the decision, the Korea Trade Commission (KTC) will ask the Ministry of Economy and Finance to impose an antidumping tariff of between 23.47 and 26.02 percent on the product used in pipes and industrial materials.

The KTC launched its investigation into alleged dumping by two Chinese companies, in April following a complaint filed by Hanwha Solutions Corp., a Korean chemical producer.

Separately, the commission also recommended an antidumping tariff on Chinese tin plates at between 8.05 percent and 8.36 percent. Tin plates are steel coated with tin to resist corrosion.