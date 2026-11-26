Korea is pushing back against Washington's claim that its industrial policies are contributing to structural excess capacity in manufacturing, as a new U.S. tariff investigation raises concerns over whether support for domestic semiconductor production could face further trade pressure.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said Thursday that it disagrees with much of the evidence cited by the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), arguing that Korea's industrial policies are driven by market demand and companies' investment decisions rather than government efforts to expand production beyond actual demand.

It emphasized that it would seek to preserve the 15 percent tariff ceiling agreed under last year’s bilateral trade deal.

“There are substantial parts of the report cited by the USTR that we cannot agree with. Korea’s industrial policies are based on a market economy and driven by companies’ investment demand. Government support is focused on strengthening companies’ core capabilities and building broader infrastructure. Our position is that this cannot be viewed as structural oversupply led by the state,” a ministry official said during a briefing.

“There are also aspects of the U.S. argument that we believe lack a sound logical basis or are not well-founded, and we will actively convey our position on these points to the U.S. side.”

The ministry's response came after the USTR announced Wednesday (local time) that it had found 14 economies, including Korea, engaged in practices contributing to excess manufacturing capacity and proposed additional tariffs under its trade law, Section 301.

USTR Jamieson Greer specifically criticized Korea's government support and infrastructure plans, arguing they would expand overseas supply without generating corresponding demand.

"These are the types of things that are not responding to actual demand. They are government interventions and they are increasing supply overseas without actually increasing consumption overseas," Greer said in an interview with CNBC following the announcement.

The USTR's investigation report cited Korea's planned semiconductor cluster in the Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City region as an example of government-backed efforts to expand manufacturing capacity. It also scrutinized state support for the automotive industry and Seoul's handling of persistent oversupply in the petrochemical sector.

The ministry said it had also emphasized to Washington that Korea's exports and investments in the United States contribute to American manufacturing competitiveness and supply chain stability. It submitted written comments, held consultations with the USTR and presented its position at public hearings as part of its efforts to challenge the findings.

While the USTR proposed a tariff rate of up to 15 percent on Korean goods, it warned that the rate could rise to 25 percent if consultations fail to produce satisfactory results or Korea does not fulfill its commitments. The proposal is subject to further public consultation, with written comments due Jan. 5 and a public hearing scheduled for Jan. 25.

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan noted that the U.S. side had reaffirmed ahead of the announcement that it would respect the bilateral tariff agreement in determining the final rate.

“If we can ultimately maintain the 15 percent rate, I think that would be more than a good result,” Kim said.

The ministry said that the government is not considering major changes to its industrial policies in response to the U.S. allegations, adding it will work with other ministries and industry groups to prepare counterarguments to the USTR’s claims in the report.

Industry experts, however, said Korea would need to remain mindful of Washington's concerns while continuing its domestic investment plans.

Lee Jong-hwan, a professor of system semiconductor engineering at Sangmyung University, said the U.S. criticism also reflects Washington's desire to attract more semiconductor investment.

“The U.S. has consistently applied pressure for the same reason: It wants more investment in semiconductor production facilities on its soil," the professor said. “In reality, we cannot completely ignore the U.S. government's position.”

He said Korea should proceed with its planned semiconductor investments to maintain its technological lead over China and U.S. competitors, while taking a flexible approach to additional investment in the U.S.

"Korea's planned investments at home must go ahead … In semiconductors, making investments ahead of demand is important. It is crucial to check and secure mass-production readiness in advance," he said.

“At the same time, given the pressure from the U.S., we need to respond flexibly by consulting with the U.S. government on investments that could bring more semiconductor production lines to the country.”

Jang Sang-sik, head of trade trend analysis at the Korea International Trade Association, said Korea should emphasize that its growing trade surplus with the U.S. reflects strong American demand for semiconductors used to support the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, rather than deliberate excess production.

"Korea needs to emphasize that its trade surplus has grown because semiconductor exports are supporting the U.S. AI industry," he said.