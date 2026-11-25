Seoul shares down over 5% late Wednesday morning on tech rout
Summary
South Korean shares fell sharply in Seoul late Wednesday morning as investors tracked overnight losses in U.S. technology stocks. The KOSPI dropped 277.22 points, or 5.54 percent, to 4,728.81 as of 11:20 a.m., falling below 5,000. The Korea Exchange activated a sell-side sidecar at 9:09 a.m., suspending program-trading buy orders in KOSPI-listed shares for five minutes. Chip stocks led the decline, while the won was quoted at 1,342.9 per U.S. dollar.
Key Facts
- The KOSPI opened 3.94 percent lower, reversing Tuesday’s rally of more than 6 percent.
- Samsung Electronics fell 9.03 percent and SK hynix dropped 8.55 percent.
- SK Square declined 10.77 percent, while Samsung Electro-Mechanics shed 9.44 percent.
- The won was up 0.1 won against the U.S. dollar from the previous session’s close.
- Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mixed as Nvidia gave back part of its previous day’s historic gains and concerns about fresh U.S. tariffs weighed on technology shares.
Korean shares extended their losses late Wednesday morning, reversing the previous session's rally, as investors tracked overnight losses in technology stocks on Wall Street.
After opening a sharp 3.94 percent lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) extended its losses, shedding 277.22 points, or 5.54 percent, to 4,728.81 as of 11:20 a.m., and falling below the psychologically important 5,000 mark.
As the market lost ground, the Korea Exchange activated a sell-side sidecar at 9:09 a.m., suspending buy orders in program trading for KOSPI-listed shares for five minutes.
On Tuesday, the KOSPI rebounded more than 6 percent as chipmakers rallied amid a global wave of optimism sparked by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's return to the spotlight.
Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mixed as Nvidia gave back part of its historic gains from the previous day and concerns over fresh U.S. tariffs weighed on the tech sector.
In Seoul, chip stocks led the decline.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 9.03 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix surrendered 8.55 percent.
Among other index heavyweights, SK Square, the parent of SK hynix, fell 10.77, while power equipment manufacturer Samsung Electro-Mechanics shed 9.44 percent.
The Korean won was quoted at 1,342.9 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.1 won from the previous session's close.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.