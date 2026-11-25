Korean shares extended their losses late Wednesday morning, reversing the previous session's rally, as investors tracked overnight losses in technology stocks on Wall Street.

After opening a sharp 3.94 percent lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) extended its losses, shedding 277.22 points, or 5.54 percent, to 4,728.81 as of 11:20 a.m., and falling below the psychologically important 5,000 mark.

As the market lost ground, the Korea Exchange activated a sell-side sidecar at 9:09 a.m., suspending buy orders in program trading for KOSPI-listed shares for five minutes.

On Tuesday, the KOSPI rebounded more than 6 percent as chipmakers rallied amid a global wave of optimism sparked by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's return to the spotlight.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mixed as Nvidia gave back part of its historic gains from the previous day and concerns over fresh U.S. tariffs weighed on the tech sector.

In Seoul, chip stocks led the decline.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 9.03 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix surrendered 8.55 percent.

Among other index heavyweights, SK Square, the parent of SK hynix, fell 10.77, while power equipment manufacturer Samsung Electro-Mechanics shed 9.44 percent.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,342.9 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.1 won from the previous session's close.