Korea's retail sales rose in October from a year earlier on solid sales from online platforms, government data showed Wednesday.

Combined sales of 26 major retail companies increased 5.7 percent from a year earlier, according to data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

Offline retailers reported a 1.4 percent decrease in sales due mainly to sluggish sales in large discount outlets as the Chuseok holiday fell in September this year. Last year, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving Day was in October based on the lunar calendar.

Revenue at major online retail platforms rose a solid 10.9 percent from a year earlier in October on steady demand for food and delivery services.

Online platforms accounted for 60.3 percent of total retail sales in October.