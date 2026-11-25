Exports of Korean beauty, food, fashion and cultural products hit a record high amid the global popularity of Korean culture as the country's total exports surpassed $1 trillion for the first time, customs data showed Wednesday.

Shipments of such Korean consumer goods totaled $28.65 billion from January through Thursday, when the country hit the export milestone, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.

The figure marked a 21.5 percent spike from the same period last year and already surpassed last year's full-year total of $27.02 billion.

Exports of beauty products surged 34.6 percent on-year to $13.65 billion over the cited period on steady demand for Korean cosmetics. This accounted for 47.6 percent of total consumer goods exports.

In 2025, exports of beauty products totaled $11.61 billion, accounting for 43 percent of the total.

Outbound shipments of Korean food increased 9.3 percent to $10.94 billion, driven by strong sales of "ramyeon," or instant noodles, and marine products.

Exports of fashion items totaled $3.13 billion, up 14 percent from a year earlier, while those of cultural goods, such as albums and books, increased 36.5 percent to $920 million over the cited period.

By country, the United States was the biggest buyer of Korean consumer goods, importing $5.69 billion, surpassing China's purchases of $5.1 billion for the first time in 22 years.

Japan ranked third with $2.9 billion.