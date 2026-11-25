Korea's consumer goods exports hit record high amid Korean culture boom
Summary
Korean consumer goods exports reached a record $28.65 billion from January through Thursday, when South Korea’s total exports surpassed $1 trillion for the first time. The consumer goods figure was up 21.5 percent from the same period last year and exceeded the full-year 2025 total. Beauty products led shipments, followed by food, fashion and cultural goods. The United States became the largest buyer, overtaking China for the first time in 22 years.
Key Facts
- Beauty exports rose 34.6 percent year on year to $13.65 billion, accounting for 47.6 percent of consumer goods exports.
- Food exports increased 9.3 percent to $10.94 billion, driven by sales of ramyeon and marine products.
- Fashion exports totaled $3.13 billion, up 14 percent, while cultural goods exports rose 36.5 percent to $920 million.
- The United States imported $5.69 billion in Korean consumer goods, compared with $5.1 billion for China; Japan ranked third at $2.9 billion.
- In 2025, beauty exports totaled $11.61 billion, or 43 percent of consumer goods exports.
Exports of Korean beauty, food, fashion and cultural products hit a record high amid the global popularity of Korean culture as the country's total exports surpassed $1 trillion for the first time, customs data showed Wednesday.
Shipments of such Korean consumer goods totaled $28.65 billion from January through Thursday, when the country hit the export milestone, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.
The figure marked a 21.5 percent spike from the same period last year and already surpassed last year's full-year total of $27.02 billion.
Exports of beauty products surged 34.6 percent on-year to $13.65 billion over the cited period on steady demand for Korean cosmetics. This accounted for 47.6 percent of total consumer goods exports.
In 2025, exports of beauty products totaled $11.61 billion, accounting for 43 percent of the total.
Outbound shipments of Korean food increased 9.3 percent to $10.94 billion, driven by strong sales of "ramyeon," or instant noodles, and marine products.
Exports of fashion items totaled $3.13 billion, up 14 percent from a year earlier, while those of cultural goods, such as albums and books, increased 36.5 percent to $920 million over the cited period.
By country, the United States was the biggest buyer of Korean consumer goods, importing $5.69 billion, surpassing China's purchases of $5.1 billion for the first time in 22 years.
Japan ranked third with $2.9 billion.
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