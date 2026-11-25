Korea's bourse operator on Wednesday activated a sell-side sidecar for the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) as the market came under heavy selling pressure.

Program trading for the KOSPI-listed shares was suspended for five minutes from 9:09 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

This comes as investors tracked overnight losses in technology stocks on Wall Street.

A sell-side sidecar is triggered when the KOSPI 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute.