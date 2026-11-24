Exports by small and midsized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for nearly 24 percent of Korea's total outbound shipments in the first 10 months of the year as the country's exports surpassed $1 trillion for the first time, customs data showed Tuesday.

Korean SMEs exported $222.3 billion worth of goods in the January-October period, accounting for 23.9 percent of the country's total exports of $930.2 billion, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.

The figure represents a 35.1 percent increase from $164.5 billion recorded in the same period of 2011, when the country first achieved $500 billion in annual exports.

After nearly 15 years, Korea's annual exports surpassed the $1 trillion mark Thursday, making it the fourth country in the world to achieve the milestone after the United States, Germany and China.

The number of exporting SMEs rose 22.2 percent to 96,286 in the January-October period of 2026 compared with the same period 15 years earlier.

Nearly 300 SMEs exported $100 million or more worth of goods during the 10-month period, the customs data showed.