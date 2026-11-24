Korean shares rebounded over 6 percent Tuesday, recovering from a two-day rout, as chipmakers rallied amid a global wave of optimism sparked by Jensen Huang's return to lead Nvidia. The Korean won was trading higher against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 297.49 points, or 6.32 percent, to end at 5,006.03 after reaching as high as 5,065.74.

The KOSPI reclaimed the psychologically important 5,000-point mark for the first time in three sessions.

As the rally gathered momentum, the Korea Exchange activated a buy-side sidecar at 9:06 a.m., suspending buy orders in program trading for KOSPI-listed shares for five minutes. It marked the first activation of a buy-side sidecar on the KOSPI since Nov. 10.

The measure is triggered when KOSPI 200 futures rise at least 5 percent and remain at that level for one minute or longer.

Overnight, technology stocks on Wall Street surged after Nvidia's board decided to reinstate Huang, triggering a relief rally in battered artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 3.01 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged 6.51 percent.

"Jensen Huang's return appears to have eased concerns over the continuity of the AI ecosystem, going beyond simply removing uncertainty surrounding the company's leadership," said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

Trade volume was moderate at 176 million shares worth 14.6 trillion won ($10.9 billion), with gainers far outnumbering decliners 795 to 94.

Foreigners and institutions scooped up a net 725.6 billion won and 869 billion won worth of stocks, respectively. Individuals alone offloaded a net 2 trillion won.

In Seoul, technology stocks led the surge.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 6.7 percent to 189,400 won, snapping a two-session losing streak, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix went up 6.73 percent to 1.16 million won.

SK Square, the parent of SK hynix, increased 5.15 percent to 715,000 won, while power equipment manufacturer Samsung Electro-Mechanics jumped 10.28 percent to 858,000 won.

The Korean won was trading at 1,342.4 won against the U.S. dollar as of 3:30 p.m., compared with 1,345.9 won from the previous session's close.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. The yield on three-year Treasurys added 1.7 basis points to 3.640, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds shed 0.3 basis point to 3.708.