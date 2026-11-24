The Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, as foreign investors turned net buyers of local stocks.

The won was quoted at 1,342.4 won per dollar at 3:30 p.m., up 3.5 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.

At one point in morning trading, the won rose to a high of 1,348.7 per dollar, but pared some gains.

The won's rise came after the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped, following strong gains on Wall Street after the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive of Nvidia.

Foreign investors purchased a net 725 billion won ($543 million) worth of local shares during the latest regular stock trading session, with the KOSPI surging 6.32 percent to close at 5,006.03.