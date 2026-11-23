Seoul shares extend losses late Monday morning on AI-driven tech sell-off
Summary
South Korean shares fell in Seoul late Monday morning as a global technology sell-off intensified, with the KOSPI down 4.33 percent to 4,659.33 as of 11:20 a.m. Foreign investors shifted to net selling after buying earlier in the session. Samsung Electronics and SK hynix led losses among chip stocks. The Korean won was quoted at 1,346.5 won against the U.S. dollar.
Key Facts
- The KOSPI opened 2.77 percent lower before falling 210.63 points by 11:20 a.m.
- Samsung Electronics fell 4.72 percent, while SK hynix declined 4.13 percent.
- LG Energy Solution slid 3.26 percent, and Samsung Biologics fell 5.61 percent.
- U.S. stocks tumbled Friday amid concerns about major technology firms’ heavy investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.
- The won’s 11:20 a.m. quote was 0.5 won higher than the previous session’s close.
South Korean shares extended their losses late Monday morning as a global technology rout intensified, with foreign investors turning net sellers and offloading major chip shares.
After opening 2.77 percent lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 210.63 points, or 4.33 percent, to 4,659.33 as of 11:20 a.m.
Foreign investors, who had been net buyers early in the session, shifted to net selling, further adding to downward pressure on the index.
On Friday (local time), U.S. stocks tumbled amid intensified concerns over heavy investments by big tech firms in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.
In Seoul, chip stocks led the decline.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 4.72 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix declined 4.13 percent.
Among other index heavyweights, battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 3.26 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics fell 5.61 percent.
The Korean won was quoted at 1,346.5 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.5 won from the previous session's close.
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