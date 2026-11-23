South Korean shares extended their losses late Monday morning as a global technology rout intensified, with foreign investors turning net sellers and offloading major chip shares.

After opening 2.77 percent lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 210.63 points, or 4.33 percent, to 4,659.33 as of 11:20 a.m.

Foreign investors, who had been net buyers early in the session, shifted to net selling, further adding to downward pressure on the index.

On Friday (local time), U.S. stocks tumbled amid intensified concerns over heavy investments by big tech firms in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

In Seoul, chip stocks led the decline.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 4.72 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix declined 4.13 percent.

Among other index heavyweights, battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 3.26 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics fell 5.61 percent.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,346.5 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.5 won from the previous session's close.