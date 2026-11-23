Korea will decide whether to deploy its stock market stabilization fund based on how market conditions evolve, Minister of Finance and Economy Lee Hyoung-il said Monday, a day after the government began preparations.

Lee said the government would continue to monitor the market before deciding on the timing and size of any deployment.

“We are reviewing the steps needed in case market conditions warrant activating the fund,” Lee said at a press conference. “We will decide on the details as we assess how the situation evolves.”

Lee said the review was intended to ensure the fund could be deployed smoothly if needed, given how long it had been idle. Asked whether the government would expand the fund, he said authorities would assess market conditions at the time of any deployment before deciding on its size.

His remarks came as growing doubts about the outlook for artificial intelligence (AI) and returns on AI investment dented investor confidence. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell and Korean shares dropped sharply as volatility increased across global markets.

At an emergency meeting Sunday, Lee and the heads of the Bank of Korea, the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) agreed to prepare for possible deployment of the market stabilization fund and review how it would operate in practice. The FSS and the Korea Exchange also announced a three-month period of intensified monitoring for illegal short selling.

The fund pools money from brokerages, banks and other institutions to buy shares when demand dries up during steep market declines. Authorities last used a market stabilization fund to intervene in 2008, during the global financial crisis, deploying 515 billion won ($382 million).

A separate fund worth 10.76 trillion won was established in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and has remained unused.

Lee vowed to keep a close watch on trading because the market’s direction was difficult to predict.

When asked about further measures, Lee said, “We already have contingency plans in place. We are preparing to take action at the appropriate time.”

Asked whether Korea would tighten short-selling rules as Taiwan had, Lee said, “Korea already has similar rules in place, and its short-selling regulations are stricter than those of other advanced economies.”

He said authorities would use the three-month period to step up enforcement against illegal short selling and monitor for unfair trading.

Lee expects AI investment to continue rising in the near term despite concerns about financing and regulation.

He said Korea’s two major chipmakers, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, had secured substantial orders under long-term supply contracts and that their memory chip inventories were falling rapidly.

He also expects potential regulatory changes following the U.S. midterm elections to have a limited impact on AI data center construction next year, as most U.S. projects slated to begin construction have already secured permits.

Lee, meanwhile, said Korea’s economy was likely to grow in the high 3 percent range this year, barring an unexpected shock.

Asked about forecasts from some investment banks for growth of 4 percent or more, he said, “Mathematically, I think 4 percent is within reach,” adding that the outcome would depend on fourth-quarter growth.



