Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan on Monday requested that Qatar give priority to supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Korea when Qatari LNG production and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz return to normal, the ministry said.

During a meeting with Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida al-Kaabi in Seoul, Kim stressed that the Middle Eastern country is a key partner for Korea in the LNG sector and that cooperation between the two countries is crucial to ensuring a stable energy supply, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

He asked Qatar to prioritize Korea in LNG supplies once conditions return to normal.

Qatar, which was the world's second-largest LNG exporter after the United States prior to the outbreak of the U.S.-Iran war in late February, declared force majeure and suspended LNG supplies in March after its Ras Laffan facility, the world's largest LNG export terminal, was damaged by missile attacks.

Consequently, Korea's imports of Qatari LNG totaled 1.7 million metric tons from January through September this year, ranking sixth among importing countries.

Asia's fourth-largest economy imported nearly 7 million tons of Qatari LNG last year.

The two ministers also discussed ways to expand cooperation in the energy plant and shipbuilding sectors.

Kim asked the Qatari side to support Korean companies seeking new projects, citing the contributions of Korean plant builders and shipbuilders to Qatar's industry and economy.

Over the five years through 2025, Korean engineering companies secured a combined $11 billion worth of plant-building projects in Qatar, while Korean shipbuilders won orders to build 98 vessels for Qatar between 2022 and 2024.

The ministry said it plans to continue operating high-level consultation channels between Korea and Qatar to ensure that bilateral cooperation produces tangible results.