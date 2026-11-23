Korea's exports more than doubled during the first 20 days of November, with shipments of semiconductors surging to a record high, customs data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments reached $77.4 billion in the Nov. 1-20 period, up from $38.4 billion a year ago, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

It marked the highest figure for the first 20 days of any month.

The daily average export value in terms of business days also reached $4.84 billion, the highest for the first 20 days of any month.

The combined exports from Jan. 1 through Friday came to $1.01 trillion, up 63.2 percent from a year earlier.

Imports also jumped 39.4 percent on-year to $50.3 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade surplus of $27.1 billion.

By sector, exports of chips nearly quadrupled to $38.5 billion, setting a fresh record for the 20-day period.

As a result, chip exports accounted for 49.7 percent of the country's total outbound shipment, a sharp increase of 24.3 percentage points from a year earlier.

Shipments of petroleum products surged 91.9 percent to $4.13 billion, and those of computer peripherals jumped 330.5 percent on-year to $3.67 billion.

Meanwhile, exports of automobiles dropped 5.6 percent to $3.59 billion.

By destination, exports to China soared 145.6 percent to $20 billion, and those to the United States spiked 142.7 percent to $16.4 billion.

Shipments to Vietnam and Taiwan rose 85.8 percent and 149.7 percent, respectively.