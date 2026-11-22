Exports of "ramyeon," or instant noodles, are set to approach $2 billion this year amid the expanding global popularity of Korean food and culture, industry data showed Sunday.

Ramyeon shipments rose 26.3 percent to $1.59 billion in the January-October period, already surpassing last year's full-year total of $1.52 billion, according to data from the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp.

If the growth trend continues through the rest of the year, annual ramyeon exports are expected to approach $2 billion.

Korea's ramyeon exports have steadily increased since 2014.

China was the biggest buyer, importing $395.5 million worth in the 10-month period, up 23.9 percent from a year earlier.

Exports to the United States rose 29.1 percent to $276.5 million over the cited period.

Exports to Europe and Central and South America also posted strong growth.

Ramyeon shipments to the Netherlands soared 41.3 percent to $95.7 million, while those to Britain rose 41.9 percent to $60.4 million. Exports to Mexico surged 190.4 percent to $51.9 million.