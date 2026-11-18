KOSPI rebounded nearly 2 percent Wednesday to close at 5,067.44, reclaiming the 5,000 mark a day after slipping below it for the first time in about nine months.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix led the rebound after Nvidia reported strong quarterly results.

The benchmark index opened 2.62 percent higher at 5,098.82 and gained as much as 3.31 percent before paring its advance. Samsung Electronics climbed 2.31 percent and SK hynix rose 4.19 percent.

Foreign investors were on track for their first net purchases in four sessions before turning net sellers by the close, offloading a net 327.3 billion won ($254 million).

Nvidia said its revenue more than doubled from a year earlier to $115.8 billion in its fiscal third quarter through October. Major U.S. stock indexes closed lower before the results were released. Nvidia shares rose in after-hours trading.

On the earnings call, Nvidia board Chair Harvey Jones ruled out reappointing former CEO Jensen Huang and signaled that the company would largely stick with its aggressive investment strategy.

Investors are now looking ahead to Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut Thursday. Media reports said the company behind the Claude AI chatbot could price its initial public offering above the top of its proposed range of $70 to $78 per share.

A strong offering could signal continued investor appetite for artificial intelligence stocks, while the listing could also draw funds away from other stocks.

“Some market concerns have eased, but there has yet to be a clear turnaround in investor sentiment,” said Kang Jin-hyuk, an analyst at Shinhan Securities. “Investors are waiting for Anthropic’s U.S. listing.”

The tech-heavy Kosdaq opened 2.29 percent higher at 664.93 and closed at 662.81, up 12.75 points, or 1.96 percent.

Robotics shares posted some of the session’s biggest gains, with Rainbow Robotics rising 20.06 percent and Robotis climbing 13.24 percent.

Lee Sang-soo, an analyst at iM Securities, attributed the rally to expectations for Samsung Electronics’ robotics business ahead of CES, the annual consumer technology trade show.

“A substantial portion of Rainbow Robotics’ growing revenue from Samsung came from services, suggesting the companies were jointly developing humanoid robots,” Lee said.

In the Seoul foreign exchange market, the won strengthened by 5.2 won to close onshore trading at 1,333.0 won per dollar.



