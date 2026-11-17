South Korean stocks traded sharply lower late Tuesday morning, amid lingering concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) investment ahead of Nvidia's earnings report and Anthropic's stock market debut.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 63.04 points, or 1.24 percent, to 5,037.46 as of 11:20 a.m., after falling as low as 4,984.83.

The index retreated for the fourth consecutive session.

On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped about 2.5 percent Monday (U.S. time), while AI chip giant Nvidia slid 4.1 percent amid continued uncertainty following the departure of its CEO, Jensen Huang, last week.

Nvidia is scheduled to report its earnings Tuesday (U.S. time), with investors closely watching its outlook for AI chip demand and infrastructure spending.

Investors are also closely watching AI giant Anthropic's planned Nasdaq debut Thursday.

The AI sector is also facing increased regulatory scrutiny after the U.S. government issued new rules Monday restricting remote access to advanced U.S. computing chips and servers.

In Seoul, KOSPI heavyweights traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 2.49 percent, while chipmaker SK hynix edged up 0.4 percent.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics retreated 1.4 percent, while SK Square, the parent of SK hynix, gained 1.02 percent.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,339.4 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 2.9 won from the previous trading session's close.