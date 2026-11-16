South Korean stocks sank by more than 3 percent Monday as foreign investors sold tech shares amid lingering artificial intelligence (AI) boom concerns following the fallout at Nvidia. The Korean won strengthened against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 190.03 points, or 3.59 percent, to close at 5,100.5, extending its losses to a third session.

The decline extended Friday's losses amid uncertainty over the outlook for the global AI industry following the ouster of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a key figure in driving the global AI boom.

Investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of Nvidia's earnings report and Anthropic's anticipated Nasdaq debut later this week, amid concerns that the high-profile listing could divert investment from other technology stocks.

Trade volume was light at 209.27 million shares worth 15.8 trillion won ($11.8 billion), with decliners far outnumbering advancers 612 to 263.

Foreigners and institutions sold a net 1.38 trillion won and 451.26 billion won, respectively, while individuals bought a net 1.34 trillion won.

"The market came under pressure from persistent concerns over Nvidia, which weighed on semiconductor and other AI-related stocks, as investors awaited Nvidia's earnings report and Anthropic's planned listing later this week," said Kang Jin-hyuk, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.

KOSPI heavyweights traded lower.

Top market cap Samsung Electronics fell 4.47 percent to 196,800 won, and chip giant SK hynix plunged 7.89 percent to 1.12 million won.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics sank 8.19 percent to 785,000 won, and SK Square, the parent of SK hynix, tumbled 9.71 percent to 688,000 won.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor slipped 1.48 percent to 265,500 won.

The Korean won was trading at 1,335.7 won against the US dollar as of 3:30 p.m., up 1.9 won from the previous session's close.