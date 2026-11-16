President Lee Jae Myung’s push to revive Kosdaq as part of broader capital market reforms is drawing skepticism, with market participants saying Monday that his proposals lack concrete measures to attract investment.

They support removing weak companies and broadening the investor base but question whether the measures outlined so far will bring sustained capital inflows.

At a policy meeting at the Korea Exchange on Friday, Lee acknowledged widespread concerns about Kosdaq and called for stricter enforcement of delisting rules to swiftly remove financially troubled or underperforming companies.

The meeting followed steep declines in both KOSPI and Kosdaq from record highs earlier this year, fueling concerns about financial market stability.

Na Seung-doo, an analyst at SK Securities, welcomed the emphasis on addressing the market’s structural weaknesses. However, he added, “The discussion offered little detail on how to make Kosdaq more attractive to major investors, leaving the timing of a meaningful policy catalyst even less clear.”

The market’s recent gains also provide limited evidence of a lasting recovery in demand, according to Na.

Kosdaq rose more than 9 percent last week, supported by institutional buying, after concerns about tighter regulations on artificial intelligence data centers following the U.S. midterm elections pushed it as low as the 629 level intraday.

“The rebound may reflect a temporary shift in funds as investors sought to diversify their exposure while KOSPI struggled with the fallout from the Nvidia shock,” Na said.

He stressed that attracting longer-term investment would require a benchmark that pension funds and other institutions could use to guide their allocations. He called for the swift introduction of the Kosdaq Select Index discussed at the meeting, followed by more exchange-traded funds and other investment products tracking it.

In addition, he urged incentives for listed companies to improve investor engagement, saying many small and midcap firms with large controlling shareholder stakes remain reluctant to meet investors and analysts.

Questions also remain over how the broader capital market reforms will be implemented.

At the meeting, Lee ordered the creation of a task force involving the government, ruling and opposition parties, the exchange and other market participants to assess conditions and clarify points of contention. He asked for a designated senior official to report directly to him on its progress.

Supporters see the body as a way to resolve competing interests and advance stalled legislation. Critics argue that with government-party consultations and parliamentary discussions already in place, another body could lengthen the decision-making process.

Some members of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) are particularly concerned that the task force could overlap with the party’s existing special committee on capital market reform. They fear the committee’s work could lose momentum before the new body is launched and that it could subsequently lose control of the agenda.

Securing opposition participation poses a further challenge. Efforts to bring opposition parties on board could hold up legislation, while their participation could still entail lengthy negotiations over disputed measures.

“The president appeared to be seeking both faster reforms and broader procedural legitimacy, but whether the task force could deliver both is in doubt,” a DPK official said, asking not to be named.







