Container shipping costs from Korea to the Middle East fell month-on-month in October, while those to the United States rose, the customs agency said Monday.

The average shipping charge for a 40-foot container from Korea to the Middle East fell 4.2 percent from a month earlier to 8.63 million won ($6,460) in October, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.

The figure had been rising since March before beginning to fluctuate in August.

The average shipping charge for containers bound for the US west coast edged up 0.01 percent to 9.37 million won, while that for containers bound for the east coast rose 1.2 percent to 9.45 million won.

Shipping costs to the European Union, meanwhile, dropped 9.2 percent to 4.54 million won.

The figures include freight rates, commissions and other charges reported by local exporters, according to the agency.