Container shipping costs to Middle East down, to US up in October
Summary
Container shipping charges from Korea to the Middle East fell in October, while charges to the United States rose, the Korea Customs Service said Monday. The average cost for a 40-foot container to the Middle East declined 4.2 percent month-on-month to 8.63 million won. Costs to the U.S. west coast edged up 0.01 percent to 9.37 million won, and those to the east coast rose 1.2 percent to 9.45 million won. Rates to the European Union fell 9.2 percent to 4.54 million won.
Key Facts
- The Middle East shipping charge had been rising since March before beginning to fluctuate in August.
- The average charge to the U.S. west coast was 9.37 million won, while the east coast charge was 9.45 million won.
- The reported figures include freight rates, commissions and other charges reported by local exporters.
Container shipping costs from Korea to the Middle East fell month-on-month in October, while those to the United States rose, the customs agency said Monday.
The average shipping charge for a 40-foot container from Korea to the Middle East fell 4.2 percent from a month earlier to 8.63 million won ($6,460) in October, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.
The figure had been rising since March before beginning to fluctuate in August.
The average shipping charge for containers bound for the US west coast edged up 0.01 percent to 9.37 million won, while that for containers bound for the east coast rose 1.2 percent to 9.45 million won.
Shipping costs to the European Union, meanwhile, dropped 9.2 percent to 4.54 million won.
The figures include freight rates, commissions and other charges reported by local exporters, according to the agency.
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